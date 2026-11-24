GSK India targets ₹8,000 cr revenue by 2031 via oncology
GSK India wants to double its revenue to ₹8,000 crore by 2031, and it is betting big on cancer treatments to get there.
Managing Director Bhushan Akshikar says its main aim is to create innovative medicines for patients who really need them: if it does that well, the money will follow.
GSK India expects ₹750-1,000 cr oncology
Oncology (cancer care) is expected to add ₹750 to ₹1,000 crore to its growth.
GSK India is currently involved in more than 30 major global trials, more than half focused on cancer.
It is working to bring new drugs like Blenrep for multiple myeloma to Indian patients faster after global approvals.
Plus, with a strong research pipeline including candidates like Ris-Rez for different cancers, GSK hopes to keep rolling out cutting-edge therapies and build up its reputation as a leader in biopharma innovation.