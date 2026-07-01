GST collections in June jump 13.9% YoY to ₹1.95L crore

Revenue breakdown

Domestic GST revenue sees moderate growth

While the overall GST collections saw a major boost, the domestic GST revenue saw a more moderate growth of 6.5% to ₹1.35 lakh crore. This indicates that most of the improvement in collections came from import-related taxes rather than domestic transactions. After refunds, net GST revenue for June rose by 11.2% to ₹1.62 lakh crore compared to last year's corresponding month figures of ₹1.46 lakh crore.