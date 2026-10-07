GST Council meets October 8 with Nirmala Sitharaman on compliance
The GST Council is meeting on October 8, led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, to discuss reforms aimed at making tax compliance easier for businesses.
Key topics include possibly removing arrest powers from GST officers and streamlining how businesses register for GST, especially helpful if you run a business in more than one state.
The meeting was pushed from September because of the BRICS summit.
E-commerce sellers may use platform warehouses
If you sell online, things might get smoother: small sellers using e-commerce platforms could soon use their platform's warehouses as their registered place of business in states where they do not have their own premises.
There's also talk of a single 5% GST rate without input tax credit for deliveries through e-commerce platforms to clear up confusion.
Plus, the Council wants to stop sending tax notices for amounts under ₹10,000, so fewer headaches over small disputes.
No big changes to overall GST rates are expected this time; it's all about making compliance less stressful and more efficient.