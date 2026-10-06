GST Council meets Thursday to simplify business compliance in India
The GST Council is meeting this Thursday to talk about making business compliance a lot simpler: think easier registration, returns, refunds, and cancelations.
The goal? Smoother processes for businesses, more support for e-commerce and service exports, and just making it less of a headache to do business in India.
Fun fact: right now, 61% of the taxpayers have registrations granted in 3 working days without any officer getting involved.
GST reforms propose faster refunds
If these reforms go through, refund claims will get acknowledged within 10 days (or automatically after that), and 90% of refunds could be released quickly after a risk check.
Businesses with no dues can cancel their registration instantly.
Plus, buyers who meet certain criteria can keep their tax credits even if others upstream haven't complied yet.
Refunds might also cover taxes paid on services and plant machinery.
GST proposals require verification before arrests
Arrests under GST law will only happen after criminality is verified by officers (no more jumping the gun).
Also, any changes in tax rates will be reviewed just once a year and kick in every April 1.
All these updates are meant to make life easier for businesses navigating the GST system.