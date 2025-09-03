GST Council meets to discuss rate changes: Impact on sectors

Insurance, automobile, and fertilizer sectors to feel the heat

For insurance, dropping GST on life and health policies from 18% down to as low as 5% or zero sounds good—but industry experts warn it may not reduce premiums because companies would lose key tax credits.

On the flip side, small car and motorcycle buyers might get lucky if GST drops from 28% to 18%, making vehicles more affordable.

The fertilizer sector is hoping for lower input taxes too—and asking for refunds on past credits—though government subsidies may balance things out.

Final decisions are expected soon.