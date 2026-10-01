GST Council proposes quarterly GST for ₹5cr consumer-facing firms

If your business only sells directly to consumers and has annual turnover of up to ₹5 crore, you might soon be able to opt for a scheme that lets you file just one annual return: no more juggling multiple forms all year.

The Council also wants to make things fairer by removing GST officers' power to arrest taxpayers in cases covered by the reform and raising the prosecution threshold to ₹5 crore.

Plus, getting a GST refund could get quicker, with acknowledgment times dropping from 15 days to 10 days.

For small suppliers seeking to sell through e-commerce platforms, registering and updating your details should become much easier, and penalties for mistakes will be lighter too.