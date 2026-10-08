GST Council suggests 5% tax for EVs if charging included
Business
The GST Council just suggested dropping the tax rate to 5% for electric vehicle (EV) passenger transport and rental services.
The idea is to make it easier (and more affordable) for businesses to use EVs, as long as battery charging costs are included in the total bill.
GST proposal limits input tax credit
There are a few catches, like limits on input tax credit, but overall this move is meant to boost eco-friendly travel options and help businesses save money when choosing electric over fuel vehicles.