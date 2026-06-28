GST has completed 9 years and is entering its 10th year as AI eases filing and refunds
GST has completed nine years and is entering its 10th year since launching on July 1, 2017, replacing a bunch of old taxes with a single, unified system.
While it had a rocky start, things have smoothed out, now with AI stepping in to make filing easier, speed up refunds, and help businesses spend less time on paperwork.
GST taxpayers 1.6cr and collections ₹22.27L/cr
The number of registered GST taxpayers shot up from about 66.5 lakh in 2017 to 1.6 crore by 2026, a clear sign more businesses are joining the formal economy.
In late 2025, GST rates got simpler: essentials are taxed at just 5%, most goods at 18%, and luxury stuff at 40%.
Plus, GST collections have nearly doubled over the past nine years, hitting ₹22.27 lakh crore in the 2025-26 fiscal year, showing the system is working and supporting economic growth.