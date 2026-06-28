GST has completed 9 years and is entering its 10th year as AI eases filing and refunds

GST taxpayers 1.6cr and collections ₹22.27L/cr

The number of registered GST taxpayers shot up from about 66.5 lakh in 2017 to 1.6 crore by 2026, a clear sign more businesses are joining the formal economy.

In late 2025, GST rates got simpler: essentials are taxed at just 5%, most goods at 18%, and luxury stuff at 40%.

Plus, GST collections have nearly doubled over the past nine years, hitting ₹22.27 lakh crore in the 2025-26 fiscal year, showing the system is working and supporting economic growth.