GST on cars, ACs, cement likely to drop: Details here Business Aug 16, 2025

Big news for shoppers and manufacturers: India is looking to lower GST rates on things like cars, SUVs, air conditioners, and cement—possibly dropping them from as high as 50% down to 18%.

The goal? Make these products more affordable and boost sales.

If all goes well with approvals, the new rates could kick in just in time for Diwali shopping.