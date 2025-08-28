GST overhaul on the cards: 12% and 28% rates may go

What will be taxed how?

If this goes through, GST on fertilizer acids and bio-pesticides might drop to 5%, giving a boost to agriculture.

On the flip side, coal and similar fuels could see their GST jump from 5% up to 18%.

Good news for clean energy fans—GST on solar cookers may fall to just 5%.

Plus, cheaper textiles like synthetic yarns, carpets, and footwear under ₹2,500 might get a tax cut too.

The final call will be made at the GST Council meeting happening September 2-4 this year.