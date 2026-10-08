GST process reforms to be implemented from April 2027: FM
What's the story
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that all process reforms approved by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on October 8 will come into effect from April 1, 2027. The reforms were approved during the council's 57th meeting and are aimed at simplifying compliance with GST, expediting refunds, and reducing physical intervention by tax officials.
Strategic shift
Acknowledgment period for refunds to be reduced
Sitharaman noted that last year, the council had simplified GST rates. However, this time, the focus was solely on processes to aid businesses.
The reforms include automatic acceptance of routine changes in registration and faster clearance of refunds.
The acknowledgement period for refunds will be reduced from 15 days to 10 days under these new measures.
Operational improvements
Council recommends removing arrest powers under GST
The GST Council has also taken steps to ensure smoother movement of goods.
It has been suggested that goods can only be inspected, detained, or seized by an officer from either the supplier's or destination state.
The council has also recommended removing arrest powers under GST and approved a simplified registration mechanism for small sellers on electronic commerce platforms.
Business focus
Focus on simplifying GST operations
The GST Council has now shifted its focus from tax rates to how GST operates for the businesses and taxpayers in their day-to-day operations.
This includes registration, returns, refunds, litigation, and enforcement.
The changes are part of a broader effort to simplify the GST system and make it more business-friendly.