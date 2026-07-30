GSTN pauses August 1 e-way bill update after business concerns
Business
GSTN has decided to pause its planned updates to the e-Way Bill system, which were supposed to kick in on August 1.
These changes aimed to make tracking goods easier and boost compliance, but they've been shelved for now after concerns from businesses.
GSTIN fields and e-way closures paused
The updates would have required more detailed GSTIN information for shipments and let users close unused e-Way Bills voluntarily.
Industries with complex supply chains, like e-commerce and auto parts, flagged that they needed more time to adjust.
So, GSTN is sticking with the current setup for now and has pulled back its earlier advisories.