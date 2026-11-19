GTA VI records $1.1 billion preorders and 11.3 million copies
GTA VI is already making history: before even launching, it raked in a record-breaking $1.1 billion from preorders, with 11.3 million copies sold on PlayStation and Xbox.
That's the biggest preorder haul gaming has ever seen.
Analysts expect $3.2 billion by year-end
Analysts expect sales to hit $3.2 billion by year-end, setting the stage for GTA VI to dominate digital entertainment through the end of the year (2026).
The game is sparking huge buzz on platforms like Discord, TikTok, and Twitch, proving just how much gamers (average age: 34) are ready to dive in and stay hooked.