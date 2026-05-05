Guardant Health, Zydus to launch Shield blood test in India

Guardant and Zydus discuss Shield rollout

Guardant and Zydus are in discussions with around 10 hospital chains, wellness centers and laboratories to roll out Shield.

Instead of a traditional biopsy, this test just needs a blood sample to find tumor DNA, so it's way less invasive.

Simranjit Singh, Guardant Health's chief executive officer for Asia, Middle East and Africa, pointed out that most cancers here are caught too late for effective treatment.

Early detection with Shield could really boost survival rates and help lower the country's high cancer death rate.

The price will depend on partnerships, but in the US it costs $1,495 for Shield CRC.