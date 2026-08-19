Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel meets Google, Micron, Perplexity AI
Business
Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel just sat down with big names like Google, Micron, and Perplexity AI to talk about bringing more tech investment into the state.
The focus? Semiconductors, AI, data centers, and helping people build new skills, all ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in 2027.
Companies outline tech initiatives for Gujarat
Micron's chairman appreciated how quickly Gujarat cleared land for its semiconductor plant.
Google highlighted using AI to boost farming and education.
Perplexity AI is interested in setting up an engineering and research and development presence in Gujarat, while TiE members suggested using AI for better healthcare and job training.
It's all part of Gujarat's plan to become a major tech hub that uses digital tools for real-world impact.