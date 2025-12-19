Gujarat Kidney IPO goes live, set for 7-9% premium listing

What's the money for?

The funds raised will help Gujarat Kidney expand—think acquiring Parekhs Hospital in Ahmedabad, finishing up payments for Ashwini Medical Centre, setting up a new hospital in Vadodara, adding robotics equipment, and paying down debt.

Right now, they run seven multi-speciality hospitals with 340 beds.

Share allotment is expected by December 26 and listing on December 30, so investors won't have to wait long to see what happens next.