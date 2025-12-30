Gujarat Kidney IPO makes strong debut, shares open 5% higher Business Dec 30, 2025

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd kicked off its stock market journey on a high note, with shares opening at ₹120—about 5% above the issue price of ₹114.

The IPO raised ₹250.8 crore through a fresh issue of 22 million shares, and saw huge interest from investors, especially retail buyers who subscribed nearly 19 times over.