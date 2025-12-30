Next Article
Gujarat Kidney IPO makes strong debut, shares open 5% higher
Business
Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd kicked off its stock market journey on a high note, with shares opening at ₹120—about 5% above the issue price of ₹114.
The IPO raised ₹250.8 crore through a fresh issue of 22 million shares, and saw huge interest from investors, especially retail buyers who subscribed nearly 19 times over.
What does the company do?
Gujarat Kidney runs hospitals focused on kidney care, urology, and related specialties—offering everything from diagnostics to surgeries.
The money from the IPO will help them buy Parekhs Hospital, pay for part of Ashwini Medical Centre, and upgrade their Vadodara facility.
Other details
The IPO was in high demand during its December bidding window, getting subscribed over five times overall.