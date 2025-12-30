Turkish entrepreneur pitches wild ideas to lead OpenAI—gets a playful rejection
Turkish entrepreneur Omer Oztok made headlines after applying for OpenAI's CEO job with some truly out-there proposals.
He wanted to swap out the company's top execs for ChatGPT bots, buy Google's name, and even train the next GPT model using only his own tweets.
OpenAI responded with a bit of humor, praising his "enthusiasm" but calling his plans "apocalyptic" and "disruptive"—so they went with a more traditional candidate (and one who didn't ask for half the company).
Why is everyone talking about this?
Oztok, a startup founder and ex-Stanford researcher, wasn't fazed by the rejection. He posted about it on LinkedIn and said he'd eventually surpass OpenAI anyway.
The whole episode has sparked plenty of online chatter about just how bold (or bonkers) tech leadership can get—and whether pushing boundaries is genius or just for laughs.