Turkish entrepreneur pitches wild ideas to lead OpenAI—gets a playful rejection
Dec 30, 2025

Turkish entrepreneur Omer Oztok made headlines after applying for OpenAI's CEO job with some truly out-there proposals.

He wanted to swap out the company's top execs for ChatGPT bots, buy Google's name, and even train the next GPT model using only his own tweets.

OpenAI responded with a bit of humor, praising his "enthusiasm" but calling his plans "apocalyptic" and "disruptive"—so they went with a more traditional candidate (and one who didn't ask for half the company).