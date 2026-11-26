Gujarat overtakes Maharashtra as India's top state for active investors
Gujarat has just overtaken Maharashtra to become India's top state for active investors.
As of October, Gujarat boasts 2.81 million active investors, making up 19% of the country's total and showing a huge 45.3% jump since August.
India hits 14.4 million unique investors
Maharashtra now sits at second place with 2.3 million active investors (15.4% of the national count), while Uttar Pradesh comes in third with 1.27 million.
Rajasthan and Haryana also saw impressive growth during the month, and overall, India hit a two-year high with 14.4 million unique investors, even though average trade size dipped slightly to ₹26,604 per trade.