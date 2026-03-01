Gujarat Semiconnect Conference 2026 kicks off in Gandhinagar
The Gujarat Semiconnect Conference 2026 just kicked off at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, bringing together top leaders and tech giants to boost India's chip-making game.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw led the launch, aiming to connect global semiconductor companies with local talent and industry.
Know about the keynotes and sessions
Expect keynotes from big names like Micron, Tata Electronics, and SEMI.
The first day is packed with talks on next-gen research, logistics for the Sanand-Dholera region, funding for GIFT City, and how to skill up India's workforce.
Day two wraps up with a tour of Dholera Special Investment Region.
Organizers expect major outcomes from the event
Sessions will dive into advanced chip tech, supply chain upgrades, and global partnerships—especially with Japan and Taiwan.
The goal: sign major deals (MoUs), set clear investment plans, and roll out new training programs for high-tech jobs.
Organizers say the event could help position Gujarat and India as a future hub for semiconductor manufacturing.