Gulf conflicts squeeze India's LPG as imports fall, production drops

India imports 37,000 tons daily

Between April 1-14, India brought in just 37,000 tons of LPG per day (down from 73,000 tons daily in February).

The US stepped up as the top supplier, but India still relies on Gulf countries for over half its imports.

Since most global LPG is locked into long-term contracts and only a tiny portion is available for quick buys, it's hard for India to boost supplies fast, even though demand is rising.

A recent ceasefire hasn't really helped ease the crunch yet.