Gurugram-based NeoGeo raises $20 million Series A for global expansion

NeoGeo is gearing up to launch offices in Europe and the US within three months.

Europe is top priority thanks to its telecom sector's shift from copper to fiber optics, while the US the world's largest geospatial intelligence market, remains a secondary priority for now.

The company builds digital twins of cities for smarter planning and tracks infrastructure like pipelines and highways.

With the geospatial analytics market expected to nearly double by 2031, NeoGeo is aiming high at just the right time.