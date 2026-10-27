Gurugram based Sona Comstar to enter robotics with physical AI
Business
Sona Comstar, known for its work in motors and gearboxes, is stepping into the robotics game.
The Gurugram-based company plans to use its existing tech skills to explore physical AI and robotics, without spending big on new factories or equipment.
Sona Comstar stock up over 72%
Managing Director and Group CEO Vivek Vikram Singh says the company is all about future-ready tech like electric and smart mobility.
With electric vehicles on the rise, Sona Comstar sees big opportunities ahead.
Their stock price recently gained more than 72% in a year to ₹836.20, giving them a hefty market value of ₹52,180.63 crore, a sign investors are backing their electrification push.