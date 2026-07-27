GV Electricals to open IPO July 31, seeking ₹42.25 cr
GV Electricals, a Delhi-based power distribution infrastructure services provider, is opening its IPO on July 31, aiming to raise ₹42.25 crore at a top price of ₹130 per share.
The offer closes August 4, and shares are set to hit the BSE SME platform on August 7, so if you're curious about investing in a growing energy player, keep an eye out.
GV Electricals offers fresh 30L shares
The IPO includes a fresh issue of 30 lakh shares (₹39 crore) plus an offer-for-sale of 2.5 lakh shares (₹3.25 crore), with promoters Jawed Akhtar and Sunil Lakshman Vatsa each selling some holdings.
GV Electricals has been on a solid upswing: profit jumped over 124% for the year ended March 2026 to ₹10.5 crore, with revenue up nearly 20%.
Funds raised will go toward loan repayment, working capital, and other business needs.
Seren Capital is managing the process.