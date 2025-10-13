Just 500 TCS employees are on H-1B visas in US

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) , India's largest IT services company, has revealed a major reduction in its reliance on H-1B visas. The company said that only around 500 of its employees have traveled to the United States on these work permits. This aligns with TCS's readiness to adapt to changes in immigration policies under the Donald Trump administration.

Visa details TCS's past reliance on H-1B visas According to data from Moneycontrol, TCS has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the H-1B visa program among Indian IT firms. As of September 2025, the company had received some 5,505 visas. However, speaking at a recent post-earnings call, TCS's Chief HR Officer Sudeep Kunnummal said that "we have significantly localized our workforce in the US."

Policy adaptation Adapting to changes in immigration policy Kunnummal also emphasized that "we believe our business model will be able to adapt quickly to any changes in immigration policy." This statement comes a month after the US government announced an increase in the annual H-1B visa fee. The move had raised concerns over potential short-term disruptions in workforce deployment for IT companies operating in US.