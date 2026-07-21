H-1B workers sue Meta over AI layoffs during protected leave
Meta is facing a lawsuit that includes claims from four H-1B visa employees who say they were let go by an AI-driven layoff process while on protected leave, such as maternity or medical leave.
They claim the AI unfairly ranked them lower because they weren't as active at work during their time off, and now they're asking for their jobs back and a review of how Meta uses AI in layoffs.
US judge orders Meta explain layoffs
A US judge has recognized that losing their jobs puts these workers' immigration status at real risk, giving them just 60 days to find new sponsorship or leave the country.
The court has asked Meta to explain why these particular employees were chosen for layoffs by July 23.
Meanwhile, Meta says people, not AI, made the final calls and that the claims "lack merit."