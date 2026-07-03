H1 2026 Indian markets face steep equity and bond slump

India M&A surged 31% to $86.9B

Financial institutions dominated bond sales with $29.2 billion (78% of total), though that was still down more than 40%.

Axis Bank stood out as the leading bond underwriter at $4.62 billion this half-year.

On a brighter note, mergers and acquisitions surged by 31%, hitting $86.9 billion, showing that deal-making is still going strong despite slower public fundraising.