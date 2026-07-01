Hachette, Elsevier and Cengage sue Google over Gemini book use
Three big publishers, Hachette, Elsevier, and Cengage Learning, are suing Google, saying the tech giant used their books and materials to train its AI chatbot, Gemini, without asking or paying.
The case was filed in New York on Friday and claims Google copied millions of works, sometimes even from pirate sources.
Author Scott Turow is also joining the fight.
Publishers say Gemini imitates authors' styles
The publishers argue that Gemini can whip up book summaries, textbook chapter replacements, and even mimic specific authors' styles, basically competing with real books and writers.
They say this threatens traditional publishing by making it easier (and cheaper) for people to get content without supporting original creators.
Google silent after $100 billion quarter
Despite earning $100 billion in a single quarter last year, Google hasn't responded to the lawsuit yet.
The case is sparking bigger conversations about copyright and what's fair when it comes to training artificial intelligence.