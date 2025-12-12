Haier launches AI-powered ACs, plans ₹3,500cr expansion in India
Haier just dropped its new Gravity AI air-conditioners in India, starting at ₹49,990. These ACs run on Haier's own AI-AtmoX tech for smarter cooling.
In connection with the launch, the company outlined plans for a ₹3,500cr investment to set up another factory and expand its Greater Noida plant—all funded from within, with no outside money.
What's cool about the Gravity AI series?
The highlight is a 1.6-ton 5-Star model featuring HEXA Inverter tech and 7-in-1 convertible modes (so you can tweak power from 40% to 110%).
Expect super-fast cooling in just 10 seconds and airflow that reaches up to 20 meters.
There's Wi-Fi and voice control support, plus self-cleaning for both indoor and outdoor units—making life a bit easier.
Why this matters
Haier has grown fast in India—revenue jumped from ₹1,000cr to ₹10,000cr over 10 years.
With this launch and big investment push, they're aiming to get more Indian homes on board with smart appliances while keeping everything made (and funded) locally.