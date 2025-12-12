Haier launches AI-powered ACs, plans ₹3,500cr expansion in India Business Dec 12, 2025

Haier just dropped its new Gravity AI air-conditioners in India, starting at ₹49,990. These ACs run on Haier's own AI-AtmoX tech for smarter cooling.

In connection with the launch, the company outlined plans for a ₹3,500cr investment to set up another factory and expand its Greater Noida plant—all funded from within, with no outside money.