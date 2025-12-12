India's forex reserves rise by $1B to $687B

Asset details

Foreign currency assets and gold reserves

The RBI's data also revealed that foreign currency assets, a key component of the reserves, fell by $151 million to $556.88 billion for the week ending December 5. These assets are denominated in dollars and are subject to fluctuations due to changes in exchange rates of non-US currencies like euro, pound sterling, and yen against the dollar. The value of India's gold reserves rose by $1.188 billion during this period, reaching a total worth of $106.984 billion.