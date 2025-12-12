India's forex reserves rise by $1B to $687B
What's the story
India's foreign exchange reserves have witnessed a surge of $1.03 billion, taking the total to $687.26 billion for the week ending December 12, 2025, as per data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday. The increase comes after a decline in the previous reporting week when India's forex reserves fell by $1.877 billion to stand at $686.227 billion.
Asset details
Foreign currency assets and gold reserves
The RBI's data also revealed that foreign currency assets, a key component of the reserves, fell by $151 million to $556.88 billion for the week ending December 5. These assets are denominated in dollars and are subject to fluctuations due to changes in exchange rates of non-US currencies like euro, pound sterling, and yen against the dollar. The value of India's gold reserves rose by $1.188 billion during this period, reaching a total worth of $106.984 billion.
SDR and IMF
Special Drawing Rights and IMF reserve position
The RBI's data further showed that India's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) rose by $93 million to $18.721 billion for the week under review. However, India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) declined by $97 million to stand at $4.675 billion during this period. The RBI regularly monitors foreign exchange market developments and intervenes when necessary to ensure orderly trading conditions in the market, thereby preventing excessive volatility in rupee exchange rates.