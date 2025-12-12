Sergey Brin just edged out Jeff Bezos as the world's 4th richest

Brin's wealth boost comes from Alphabet (Google's parent company) stock climbing 10% this past month, adding billions to his fortune almost overnight. Now, only Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, and fellow Google founder Larry Page are richer.

The AI edge and big government deals

It isn't just stock prices—Google's major moves in artificial intelligence are turning heads.

Their Gemini 3 model is beating OpenAI in coding and math tasks without even using NVIDIA chips.

Plus, Google just landed a big US Department of Defense contract for its AI tech, giving Brin another reason to celebrate.