IndiGo hires veteran aviation expert to investigate flight disruptions

IndiGo has hired Chief Aviation Advisors LLC to investigate the recent operational disruption that led to mass flight cancellations. The decision was taken after a recommendation from the airline's Crisis Management Group (CMG). Captain John Illson, a veteran aviation expert with over four decades of experience in global air transport, will lead this independent review.

Investigation goals Review to identify root causes and improvement opportunities The main aim of the review is to conduct an independent root cause analysis of the recent operational disruption and identify opportunities for improvement. The airline said, "With the Board's approval now in place, the review will begin at the earliest." It added that Captain Illson has extensive expertise in global aviation strategy, customized consulting, safety leadership, setting international standards and new aircraft technologies.

Crisis impact Operational crisis led to thousands of flight cancellations IndiGo faced a major operational crisis last week, resulting in numerous flight cancellations. Major airports such as Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai were severely congested with long queues and significant passenger inconvenience. The airline blamed regulatory changes in pilots' flight duty times for the disruption.