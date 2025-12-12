Silver prices cross ₹2 lakh/kg for the 1st time
Silver prices have hit a record high in India, crossing the ₹2 lakh per kilogram mark today. The surge was fueled by strong investor demand and tight global supply conditions. The price of silver on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) rose to an all-time high of ₹2,00,362 per kg in afternoon trade today. This is a jump of 0.71% or ₹1,420 from its previous close.
Gold surge
Gold prices also hit record high
Along with silver, gold prices have also hit a new high. MCX gold February futures touched ₹1,34,512 per 10g today. The price jumped by ₹2,251 or 1.7% from its previous close. As of now, MCX gold February futures are trading at ₹1,34,699 per 10g, while MCX silver March futures are at ₹2,00,515 per kg, up by 0.8%.
Market drivers
Factors driving the surge in gold and silver prices
The rise in gold prices this year can be attributed to uncertainties over global economic growth due to US tariffs and geopolitical conflicts. Aggressive central bank buying and strong inflows into gold ETFs are also key factors behind the sharp rise. Silver's price surge is driven by strong industrial demand, tight supply from shrinking stockpiles, and increased investor interest.
Price increase
Domestic spot gold and silver see significant jumps
Domestic spot gold has jumped by around 70% this year, while spot silver has surged by an even bigger 115%. Aksha Kamboj, Vice President at India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), said, "Gold is extending its constant rise as uncertain markets and expectations of rate easing keep the interest in haven assets intact." She also noted that "silver rises further due to encouraging industrial production trends and a weakening dollar."