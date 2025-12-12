Silver prices cross ₹2 lakh/kg for the 1st time

Silver prices have hit a record high in India , crossing the ₹2 lakh per kilogram mark today. The surge was fueled by strong investor demand and tight global supply conditions. The price of silver on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) rose to an all-time high of ₹2,00,362 per kg in afternoon trade today. This is a jump of 0.71% or ₹1,420 from its previous close.

Gold surge Gold prices also hit record high Along with silver, gold prices have also hit a new high. MCX gold February futures touched ₹1,34,512 per 10g today. The price jumped by ₹2,251 or 1.7% from its previous close. As of now, MCX gold February futures are trading at ₹1,34,699 per 10g, while MCX silver March futures are at ₹2,00,515 per kg, up by 0.8%.

Market drivers Factors driving the surge in gold and silver prices The rise in gold prices this year can be attributed to uncertainties over global economic growth due to US tariffs and geopolitical conflicts. Aggressive central bank buying and strong inflows into gold ETFs are also key factors behind the sharp rise. Silver's price surge is driven by strong industrial demand, tight supply from shrinking stockpiles, and increased investor interest.