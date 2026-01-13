Haiqu lands $11 million to launch its quantum OS
Haiqu, a startup building software for quantum computers, just scored $11 million in seed funding led by Primary Venture Partners.
With this round, their total funding jumps to $16.6 million—including earlier pre-seed and grant money.
What's Haiqu working on?
Haiqu is creating a smart operating system that helps quantum computers work better and cheaper—think up to 100x lower costs on current hardware.
Their tech aims to help industries like finance, healthcare, aviation, and life sciences cut cloud bills and reduce errors.
The new funds will fuel their OS launch and help grow teams in the UK, Ukraine, and US.
Who's behind Haiqu?
The company was started by Stanford engineer Richard Givhan and quantum scientist Mykola Maksymenko (ex-Max Planck Society & Weizmann Institute).
They recently brought on Antonio Mei, who used to manage Microsoft Quantum products, as part of their global expansion push.