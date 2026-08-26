HAL, Safran Helicopter Engines to build Aravalli engine via SAFHAL
Business
HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines are teaming up to build the Aravalli engine, a powerful new motor set to drive India's upcoming Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and its Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH).
The deal, signed through their joint venture SAFHAL, covers everything from design to support.
HAL says Aravalli boosts self reliance
The Aravalli project is a big step for India's aerospace ambitions.
HAL says it boosts self-reliance and homegrown tech, while Safran Helicopter Engines's CEO Cedric Goubet highlights how both companies' expertise will push out cutting-edge engines.
Bonus: the engine isn't just for military helicopters: it can also power civilian missions like offshore transport, helping put India on the global aviation map.