HAL to set up 2nd Shakti engine line in Koraput

HAL is setting up a second production line for its Shakti helicopter engine at the Koraput facility in Odisha, thanks to rising demand for homegrown military helicopters.

Built at an investment of ₹218 crore, this new line will help build more ALH Dhruv and LCH Prachand choppers.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the new facility on Tuesday, which ties into a massive order for 156 Prachand helicopters worth ₹62,700 crore.

Deliveries are scheduled to start from the third year of the contract and continue over five years.