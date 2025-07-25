Half of India's startups founded by women: Mamatha Venkatesh

Tap into resources like ₹1 lakh crore Fund of Funds

Nearly half of India's startups are founded by women—a stat Venkatesh says deserves real support.

She also encouraged founders to tap into resources like the ₹1 lakh crore Fund of Funds.

At Kerala Innovation Festival, she called Kerala's startup scene "the most vibrant" in India, celebrating its 100% registration rate under Startup India.

Meanwhile, Kerala plans to grow angel funding networks even further.