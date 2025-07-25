Next Article
Half of India's startups founded by women: Mamatha Venkatesh
The government is ramping up help for startups by boosting seed funding and opening more incubation centers.
Mamatha Venkatesh from Startup India shared that this move will add to the IT Ministry's efforts, aiming to give new businesses across sectors a stronger start.
Tap into resources like ₹1 lakh crore Fund of Funds
Nearly half of India's startups are founded by women—a stat Venkatesh says deserves real support.
She also encouraged founders to tap into resources like the ₹1 lakh crore Fund of Funds.
At Kerala Innovation Festival, she called Kerala's startup scene "the most vibrant" in India, celebrating its 100% registration rate under Startup India.
Meanwhile, Kerala plans to grow angel funding networks even further.