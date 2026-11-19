Hang Seng hits 4-month low as US tightens semiconductor rules
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid nearly 2% on Thursday, hitting its lowest point in four months.
The drop came as the US tightened semiconductor rules for China, sparking worries across Asian markets and making investors nervous about possible US interest rate hikes.
MiniMax tumbles 8% to all-time low
Tech stocks took a beating, with MiniMax tumbling 8% to an all-time low and Tencent dropping almost 7% after the company's third-quarter revenue missed market expectations and fresh warnings about US chip restrictions.
Uncertainty around future regulations led to heavy selling in Hong Kong-listed AI and tech companies, leaving losses in the red.