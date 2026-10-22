Hang Seng Index hits 4-month low amid Beijing support worries

China's recent stimulus moves, like mortgage subsidies, haven't been enough to boost confidence, even though the economy grew more than expected last quarter.

Big names like Tencent and Alibaba saw their shares drop too (down 3.4% and 6%).

On top of that, a selloff in AI-related stocks made things even shakier.

While some think the worst might be over, one investor said any recovery would take time given all the uncertainty right now.