Hardeep Singh Puri says India petrochemical demand 120MT by 2047
India's current petrochemical capacity stands at around 36.4 million tons, and demand could rise to 120 million tons by 2047, according to Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
This big leap means India will need more manufacturing muscle as the economy grows.
India aims 290MT refining capacity
To keep up, India is ramping up its refining capacity, aiming for 290 million tons per year by 2028 (within two years of the Nov 2026 publication), with a long-term goal of 320 million tons per year.
Even with global supply hiccups (like the closure of the Strait of Hormuz), India managed steady fuel supplies by boosting LPG production and keeping a solid two-month reserve of crude oil and gas.