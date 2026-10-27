Harmonic's Aristotle now spots software bugs and chip design vulnerabilities
Harmonic, the AI company co-founded by Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev, is taking its Aristotle model beyond math; it can now help spot bugs in software and chip designs.
This shift comes as AI tools are becoming a go-to way to catch vulnerabilities before they cause problems.
Aristotle rebuilt part of reactor-control software
Aristotle has already found serious bugs in PHP and can now review code in C and hardware designs in Verilog.
At a US fusion lab, it even rebuilt part of its reactor-control software in just four hours using one research paper and a 254-word prompt.
Pretty impressive for an AI.
Harmonic raised $120 million, valued $1.45B
Harmonic's growth is fueled by big names like NVIDIA's venture arm, Sequoia, and Ribbit Capital.
With $120 million raised last year and a $1.45 billion valuation, the team says they're focused on building "mathematical superintelligence" to make tech safer and smarter.