Harrods asks Mohamed Al Fayed estate repay alleged abuse payouts
Business
Harrods, the iconic store, is now asking Mohamed Al Fayed's estate to cover millions it already paid to survivors of alleged sexual abuse.
Even though Harrods publicly took responsibility, it's seeking full reimbursement, which could reduce what survivors get from the estate.
Harrods paid £4.1m and survivors object
So far, Harrods has paid £4.1 million to 113 women from a £57 million fund.
Survivors and their lawyer say it's unfair for Harrods to accept blame publicly but then try to shift the financial burden elsewhere.
As survivor Shanta Sundarason put it, "For me, accountability is not simply writing a cheque and then recovering every penny from someone else."
A court hearing is set for November on who should control Fayed's estate.