Harrods asks Mohamed Al Fayed estate repay alleged abuse payouts

So far, Harrods has paid £4.1 million to 113 women from a £57 million fund.

Survivors and their lawyer say it's unfair for Harrods to accept blame publicly but then try to shift the financial burden elsewhere.

As survivor Shanta Sundarason put it, "For me, accountability is not simply writing a cheque and then recovering every penny from someone else."

A court hearing is set for November on who should control Fayed's estate.