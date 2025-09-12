Next Article
Harsha Engineers wraps up 15th AGM, Rajendra Shah leads session
Harsha Engineers just wrapped up its 15th Annual General Meeting online, with Rajendra Shah leading the session.
Shareholders gave the green light for a ₹1 per share dividend for the year ending March 2025 and signed off on the company's latest financial statements.
Key decisions taken during the meeting
The meeting saw Pilak Shah and Hetal Naik reappointed as directors.
Members also approved pay for the Cost Auditor for FY2025-26, while M/s Chirag Shah & Associates will take over as Secretarial Auditor starting FY2026.
Voting happened electronically, with results set to be announced after review.