IGST refunds: Bombay HC clears way for exporters
The Bombay High Court just canceled tax notices and recovery orders that stopped exporters from claiming IGST refunds if they'd used certain duty perks.
Thanks to this, exporters can now get their refund money back—with interest.
Judges explain why old tax rules can't come back
The judges leaned on the General Clauses Act of 1897, saying once Rule 96(10) was omitted and not saved by any new rule, all cases under it basically lost power.
So, any old disputes or recovery moves based on that rule are now dead in the water.
Landmark move to boost exporters' cash flow
This clears a big hurdle for exporters—now they can claim refunds faster and keep their cash flowing at a tough time for global trade.
Legal experts are calling it a landmark move since it also blocks old tax rules from making an unexpected comeback.
Exporters in Maharashtra and beyond are already prepping refund claims while waiting on final government directions.