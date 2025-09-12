Next Article
Patanjali Foods shares fall 2% on BSE, trigger query
Patanjali Foods's shares slipped 2% to ₹586.90 on Friday, September 12.
The sudden drop and movement in volume got the stock exchange asking the company for an explanation.
Recent financials and corporate actions
For April-June 2025, Patanjali Foods posted higher sales at ₹8,899 crore compared to last year, but profits dropped to ₹180 crore from ₹262 crore.
Looking at the full year ending March 2025, both sales and net profit grew solidly.
The company recently announced a 2:1 bonus share issue (July 17) and a ₹2 per share dividend (effective September 3).
Still, recent reports suggest investors are feeling cautious about the stock right now.