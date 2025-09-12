HFCL jumps 5% on Andhra Pradesh government land allotment

The land will be developed in two phases (329 acres first, then 671 acres), and this move fits into a bigger trend: investors are upbeat about government support for local defense companies. Stocks like Apollo Micro Systems and GRSE also saw gains as indigenization picks up.

Shares have dropped over 50% in the past year

Even with this recent surge, HFCL shares have dropped over 50% in the past year and are down 36% so far in 2025.

The company posted a net loss of ₹32 crore for Q1 FY26 (better than last year's ₹111 crore loss), but its stock is still trading below key averages—so things remain pretty volatile.