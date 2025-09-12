Next Article
Info Edge gets core ESG score of 71 from CRISIL
Info Edge (India) Limited just landed an ESG rating of "Crisil ESG 61" and a Core ESG score of "Crisil Core ESG 71" from CRISIL, based on its sustainability efforts for the 2025 financial year.
Ratings based on public info, company disclosures
CRISIL gave these ratings on September 11, 2025, using only public info and company disclosures—so it's an independent snapshot of how Info Edge is handling things like the environment, social impact, and governance.
Info Edge has published the ratings on its website
To keep things open and build trust, Info Edge has published information about the CRISIL ESG ratings on its website.
Now investors—and anyone curious—can view the company's ESG ratings and related details.