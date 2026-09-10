Harshil Mathur says Razorpay tech ready for agentic commerce
At the Global Fintech Festival 2026, Razorpay Co-Founder and CEO Harshil Mathur said "agentic commerce": basically, AI-powered agents that speak your local language and help make shopping and payments smoother.
Razorpay already has the tech ready, and some merchants have already seen early traction, though Mathur admits it's still early days.
Razorpay rolls out Vulcan payment model
Mathur thinks India's fintech scene has barely scratched the surface: "less than 1%" progress so far.
To change that, Razorpay is rolling out tools like Agent Studio (for automating tasks) and a foundational model, Vulcan (which boosts payment success rates).
He also encouraged Indian fintech companies to expand worldwide, pointing to Razorpay's presence in Malaysia and Singapore as evidence that India's real-time payments experience gives fintech companies an opportunity to take their capabilities to other markets as digital payments expand globally.