Harshil Mathur says Razorpay tech ready for agentic commerce

Mathur thinks India's fintech scene has barely scratched the surface: "less than 1%" progress so far.

To change that, Razorpay is rolling out tools like Agent Studio (for automating tasks) and a foundational model, Vulcan (which boosts payment success rates).

He also encouraged Indian fintech companies to expand worldwide, pointing to Razorpay's presence in Malaysia and Singapore as evidence that India's real-time payments experience gives fintech companies an opportunity to take their capabilities to other markets as digital payments expand globally.