Harvard professor Ranjay Gulati urges courage at NDTV Profit Ignite

Harvard professor Ranjay Gulati thinks courage is the secret sauce for companies trying to survive the AI shakeup.

Speaking at NDTV Profit Ignite, he encouraged leaders to move beyond just playing defense and start rethinking their core beliefs about the future.

But he made it clear: "There's a fine line between courage and recklessness."

In other words, take bold steps, but make sure they're smart, not reckless.