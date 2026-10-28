Harvard professor Ranjay Gulati urges courage at NDTV Profit Ignite
Business
Harvard professor Ranjay Gulati thinks courage is the secret sauce for companies trying to survive the AI shakeup.
Speaking at NDTV Profit Ignite, he encouraged leaders to move beyond just playing defense and start rethinking their core beliefs about the future.
But he made it clear: "There's a fine line between courage and recklessness."
In other words, take bold steps, but make sure they're smart, not reckless.
Gulati cites Kodak and Google missteps
Gulati pointed out how Kodak missed its moment with digital imaging because it waited too long, while Fuji acted fast.
He also mentioned Google's early hesitation with AI due to worries about its reputation and main business, showing that even big players can slip up if they're too cautious or stuck in old ways.