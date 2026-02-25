Haryana banking scam: ₹100cr moved through suspicious transfers
A major banking scam has come to light in Haryana, with nearly ₹100 crore moved through suspicious transfers at IDFC First Bank.
The money reportedly ended up with a firm run by a Chandigarh-based woman and her brother.
Authorities have issued a Look Out Circular against the Chandigarh-based woman and investigators are searching for her brother; a separate Look Out Circular has been issued for a former branch manager, who is also under the scanner.
Investigators found 391 shady transactions linked to government funds
Investigators found 391 shady transactions linked to Haryana government funds, and they're checking if as much as ₹590 crore was diverted without approval—including whether the funds were used for investment in stock markets or real estate.
An FIR has been filed under anti-corruption laws against bank employees, some public officials, and others for forgery and collusion.
More arrests could be coming soon as the probe digs deeper.