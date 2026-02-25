Haryana banking scam: ₹100cr moved through suspicious transfers Business Feb 25, 2026

A major banking scam has come to light in Haryana, with nearly ₹100 crore moved through suspicious transfers at IDFC First Bank.

The money reportedly ended up with a firm run by a Chandigarh-based woman and her brother.

Authorities have issued a Look Out Circular against the Chandigarh-based woman and investigators are searching for her brother; a separate Look Out Circular has been issued for a former branch manager, who is also under the scanner.